Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 708,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,532. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $704.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.