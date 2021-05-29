Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of STNG opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.19. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.