Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $747.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $736.93 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Truist boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

