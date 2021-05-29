Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.93. 1,287,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

