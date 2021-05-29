Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.68). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.