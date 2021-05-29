Brokerages Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $262.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the highest is $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 785,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

