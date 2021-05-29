Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 260,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,091 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

