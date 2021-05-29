Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.68. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 36,879,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,634. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. HP has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

