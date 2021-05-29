Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 256,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVL stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

