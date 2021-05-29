Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.