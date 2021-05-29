Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

