Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $78.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.14 million and the highest is $80.50 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Talend has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talend by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 249.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Talend by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.