Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $859.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.36 million and the lowest is $778.13 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. 4,887,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
