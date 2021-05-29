Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $859.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.36 million and the lowest is $778.13 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. 4,887,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

