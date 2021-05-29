Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.59. 1,439,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

