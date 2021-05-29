Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Target Price at GBX 77.88

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

FGP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

FGP stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

