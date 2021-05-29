Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 278.17

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
