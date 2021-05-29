Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 278.17

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734.

LON:JUP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 277.60 ($3.63). The stock had a trading volume of 579,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,217. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.72.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

