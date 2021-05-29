Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 3,147.56

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,160 ($41.29). 677,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,654. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,249.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,411.47. The stock has a market cap of £10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.