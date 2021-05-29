Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $40.75

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,497. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.