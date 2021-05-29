Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.