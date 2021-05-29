Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.74 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

