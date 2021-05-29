Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) received a $65.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.