BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

DOOO stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

