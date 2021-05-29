BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 128.4% in May

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the April 29th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 21,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $315.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

