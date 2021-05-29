BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.58

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.58 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.32). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 174.85 ($2.28), with a volume of 81,234,195 shares.

BT.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.58.

In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

