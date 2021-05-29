Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,274.29 ($29.71).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $98,548,876 in the last three months.

Shares of BNZL traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,285 ($29.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,846.50 ($24.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,364.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

