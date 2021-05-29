Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $$32.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

