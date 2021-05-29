Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $$32.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $35.08.
About Bunzl
