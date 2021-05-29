Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 2,482,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

