BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. 177,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

