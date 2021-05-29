Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 198.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Several analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CNE stock opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £811.81 million and a PE ratio of -288.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.85. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

