Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.Caleres also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

CAL stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 2,694,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $961.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Caleres has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.