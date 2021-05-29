California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s current price.

CRC stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. California Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,232,154 shares of company stock worth $35,729,082.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in California Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

