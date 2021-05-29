Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $279.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.20.

