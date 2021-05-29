Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

