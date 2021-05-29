Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $372.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

