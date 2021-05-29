Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

