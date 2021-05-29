Canaccord Genuity Boosts Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to C$7.50

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

FRMUF stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

