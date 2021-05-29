Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$147.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$143.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.23.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$136.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$115.63 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$96.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

