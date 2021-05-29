Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of CTHZ stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Cancer Treatment has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

