Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of CTHZ stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Cancer Treatment has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Cancer Treatment
