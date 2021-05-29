Capital Square LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

