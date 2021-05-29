Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.56. 25,635,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,232,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

