Castweet (CTT) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $189,380.18 and $16,852.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.



About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

