Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.88. Catalent posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $75,616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

