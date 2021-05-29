Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 169,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.61. 4,019,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,726. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

