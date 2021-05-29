Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

