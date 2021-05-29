Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. 4,019,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

