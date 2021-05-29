Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,717 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 316,473 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 296,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

