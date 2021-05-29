Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,015 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

