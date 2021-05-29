CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the April 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 205,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

