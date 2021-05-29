CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the April 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 205,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
About CeCors
