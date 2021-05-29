Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $275.63 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $275.63 million and approximately $85.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

