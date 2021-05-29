Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Financial Analysis

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -78.81% -52.66% Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A

60.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$102.90 million ($2.74) -22.16 Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 7,841.16 -$19.65 million ($1.40) -3.94

Celyad Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celyad Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axsome Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 1 0 8 0 2.78 Celyad Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.72%. Celyad Oncology has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.97%. Given Celyad Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celyad Oncology is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celyad Oncology beats Axsome Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. The company is also developing AXS-07 for the treatment of migraine; AXS-12 for the treatment of narcolepsy; and AXS-14 for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company's preclinical candidates, include allogeneic CAR-T candidate for the treatment of solid tumors; CYAD-221, shRNA based allogeneic CAR-T candidate to treat B-cell malignancies; and CYAD-231, a dual specific CAR-T candidate targeting natural killer group 2D ligands (NKG2D) and an undisclosed membrane protein. It has licensing agreement with Novartis International AG regarding the United States patents related to allogeneic CAR-T cells; and research and development collaboration, and license agreements with Horizon Discovery Group plc for the use of its shRNA technology to generate second non-gene-edited allogeneic platform. The company was formerly known as Celyad SA and changed its name to Celyad Oncology SA in June 2020. Celyad Oncology SA was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

